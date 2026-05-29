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Instead of receiving their graduation scrolls in a school hall, 10 Primary 6 pupils from a school in rural Taiwan marked the milestone on May 24 underwater .

Decked in diving suits with oxygen tanks on their backs and goggles on their faces, each pupil from the entire graduating cohort of Taitung Gungguan Primary School on Green Island, a rural island east of Taitung county, swam up to the presenter to collect their graduation certificate.

Photos of the ceremony show the graduating pupils posing together with a heart-shaped frame, and individually with the presenter with their certificate.

A banner with the words “Taitung Gungguan Primary School underwater graduation ceremony” is seen strung up by underwater rocks in an Instagram video of the ceremony, which has garnered close to 700,000 views.

The divers are also seen in the video releasing decorations that are shaped like hot-air balloons, which then float upwards. Coloured smoke is also seen being released on shore.

According to the video, posted by the school’s Facebook account on May 26 , 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of this t radition.

In a local media report of the school’s 2024 graduation ceremony, the school said it includes marine themes into its curriculum in cooperation with Green Island’s development of marine culture.

It also told local media that graduating pupils undergo a three-week introductory diving course before their ceremony, in hopes of building greater familiarity with their hometown’s marine environment.

In a May 25 Facebook post, the school said each pupil is trained by a diving coach from Taitung University, who also accompanies the pupil during the actual ceremony.

“The children started out nervous and afraid, and they faced multitudes of challenges and setbacks during the practices,” the school said.

“However, the completion of this ceremony is proof of their perseverance and hard work, and that is the most valuable lesson the school can give them before their graduation.”