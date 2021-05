SEOUL - They may be well into their 70s, but a small number of women in South Korea are gaining fame for being unconventional and living their twilight years to the fullest while winning over a legion of young fans along the way.

Actress Youn Yuh-jung, for one, just snagged an Academy Award for her supporting role as a feisty grandma in the movie Minari, which tells the touching story of a family of South Korean immigrants trying to settle into the United States during the 1980s.