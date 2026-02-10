Straitstimes.com header logo

Unauthorised access of reservation system may have leaked 28,000 users’ personal data: JAL

The major Japanese carrier took the unusual step of disciplining all board directors and executive officers.

Japan Airlines said the information that may have been leaked includes names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Japan Airlines said on Feb 10 that personal information belonging to up to 28,000 users of its baggage delivery service may have been leaked due to unauthorised access to its reservation system.

The major Japanese air carrier has suspended its same-day luggage delivery service, which transports baggage from airports to designated hotels. Those potentially affected are customers who have used the service since July 10, 2024.

The personal information that may have been leaked includes names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers but excludes credit card numbers and passwords. Other details, including flight numbers, departure and arrival airports and hotel names, may have also been leaked, according to Japan Airlines. KYODO NEWS

