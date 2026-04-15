UN watchdog says North Korea is boosting nuclear weapons capacity

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the country's nuclear material production base and nuclear weapons institute at an undisclosed location on January 29, 2025.

SEOUL – North Korea has made “very serious” advances in its abilities to turn out nuclear weapons, with the probable addition of a new uranium enrichment facility as it steps up activity at a key complex, said Mr Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on April 15 .

Experts say enriching uranium can provide an alternative and more effective path to acquiring weapons-grade material, in addition to reprocessing spent plutonium extracted from a nuclear reactor.

Speaking in Seoul, the head of the IAEA confirmed a rapid rise in activity at the five-megawatt reactor, the reprocessing unit, a light water reactor and other facilities at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex.

North Korea’s nuclear programme was estimated at a few dozen warheads, he told a news conference, citing signs of activity such as the operation of a light water reactor and activation of other facilities besides Yongbyon.

“All of them point to a very serious increase in the capabilities of the DPRK in the area of nuclear weapons production,” Mr Grossi said, using the initials of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The watchdog had observed construction of a new facility similar to Yongbyon’s uranium enrichment halls, he said, adding that analysis of external features showed a significant expansion of enrichment capacity.

Earlier in April, Mr Grossi told a meeting of the agency’s governors that the IAEA was monitoring a new building at Yongbyon with similarities to an enrichment facility at Kangson, another key nuclear site near Pyongyang.

Satellite imagery from April supported the IAEA’s assessment, the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said on April 13 .

It indicated completion of a suspected uranium enrichment plant capable of producing weapons‑grade material, the centre said in a report.

Mr Grossi on April 15 said the IAEA had not seen any evidence of Russian technology being used in North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

References in a cooperation pact both countries signed in 2025 appeared to be limited to civilian nuclear projects, though it was too early to draw firm conclusions, he added.

“Moving towards nuclear weapons would never give any country increased security,” Mr Grossi said, but could instead trigger proliferation.

South Korea’s nuclear submarine plan

Turning to South Korea’s programme to build nuclear-powered submarines, Mr Grossi said he invited Seoul to work closely with the agency to avert proliferation risks, with formal talks to begin on the matter.

Naval reactors pose special challenges as nuclear fuel on submarines can go uninspected for long periods during missions.

“It is essential that this activity is not conducive to the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Mr Grossi said, adding that the IAEA would seek an “ironclad guarantee” against any diversion of the material.

Seoul’s submarine ambitions advanced after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his US counterpart Donald Trump finalised joint steps on trade and security in November 2025 , in which Washington approved its ally’s plan to build the nuclear-powered vehicles. REUTERS