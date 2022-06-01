UN rights chief's visit to Xinjiang does have a silver lining

BEIJING - On Twitter, the hashtag #BacheletResign has been trending since the United Nations human rights chief spoke to the press in a late-night conference last Saturday to wrap up her six-day official visit to China.

Many had painted Ms Michelle Bachelet's trip as a lost cause even before she got off the plane in Guangzhou last week for a fact-finding mission in Xinjiang, which has come under the spotlight in recent years for allegations of human rights abuses against its Uighur Muslim population.