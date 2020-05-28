Umbrella formation back on Hong Kong streets

The umbrella formation of black-clad protesters - a common sight last year - made a comeback on the streets of Hong Kong and prompted riot police to fire pepper balls in the city's central shopping hubs at lunchtime yesterday, as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against Beijing's proposed national security law.

Heavy police presence - some 3,000 officers were deployed - had dented the protesters' initial plans to disrupt traffic and public transportation in the morning.

But groups of people gathered in Causeway Bay and Central around 1pm to oppose the draft national security resolution to be passed in Beijing today, as well as the national anthem Bill that was debated in the Legislative Council (Legco) yesterday.

Ahead of Beijing's passing of the national security resolution, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared yesterday that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy promised by China, paving the way for the city to be stripped of its special status under US law.

He sent a notice to Congress stating that China was not living up to obligations made before it regained control of the territory from Britain in 1997.

"I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997," Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground."

The protesters yesterday occupied parts of Pedder Street in Central, blocking roads and prompting the police to fire pepper balls to disperse them. Over in Causeway Bay, scores were stopped and searched.

The protests, which coincided with the reopening of higher secondary schools, later spread to Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok, where protesters set up the familiar umbrella formation - bunched together tightly, holding umbrellas and positioning themselves in umbrella-shaped groupings.

Having anticipated the disruption, the authorities erected water-filled plastic barriers 2m tall around the Legco building, extending across a nearby park up to Victoria Harbour.

Some drivers tried to disrupt traffic at the cross-harbour tunnel during the morning rush hour by driving slowly, but police officers intercepted their vehicles and diverted traffic.

Others resorted to placing barricades on train tracks or nails and other debris on roads.

Police said at least 300 people were arrested for unauthorised assembly and possession of offensive weapons including petrol bombs and protest gear.

Protests that spanned over seven months last year, sparked by an extradition Bill, tapered off following swifter action by the police and the coronavirus outbreak.

But Beijing's proposed resolution last week has ignited fears of an erosion of freedoms and autonomy, driving people to take to the streets again.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam previously said Beijing's draft resolution on the national security law does not erode freedoms nor amend the Basic Law - Hong Kong's mini Constitution - but critics say it goes further, allowing Chinese security agencies to be set up in the territory to help with enforcement.

Beijing expanded the scope of the draft legislation to include organisations as well as individuals, local media reported yesterday. It would cover not just behaviour or acts that endanger national security, but also activities.