Ultramarathon tragedy in China: More safety measures need to be enforced
BEIJING - An investigation report on the Gansu ultramarathon tragedy that killed 21 runners showed organisers were woefully unprepared for contingencies and completely out of their depth.
While the tragedy has prompted a nationwide suspension in mass participation events and extreme sports as a safety review is under way, there are fears that heightened regulations, which will almost certainly be implemented, could choke off a flourishing amateur running scene.
