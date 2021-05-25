Ultramarathon deaths a call for safety standards to be enforced in races

BEIJING - Sparking a wave of outrage across the country, the deaths of 21 ultramarathoners in China's rugged Gansu province have cast a spotlight on a loosely regulated industry that has grown exponentially in recent years.

In a press conference on Tuesday (May 25) afternoon, officials in Baiyin city, where the race was held, said a joint investigation team that includes weather experts will look into what happened. They said no further details would be revealed until the probe was completed.