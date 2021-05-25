News analysis

Ultramarathon deaths a call for safety standards to be enforced in races

Rescue workers at the site where extreme cold weather killed participants of an ultramarathon in Baiyin, Gansu province, China, on May 22, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man receives treatment at a hospital after extreme cold weather killed participants of an ultramarathon in Baiyin, Gansu province, China.PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING - Sparking a wave of outrage across the country, the deaths of 21 ultramarathoners in China's rugged Gansu province have cast a spotlight on a loosely regulated industry that has grown exponentially in recent years.

In a press conference on Tuesday (May 25) afternoon, officials in Baiyin city, where the race was held, said a joint investigation team that includes weather experts will look into what happened. They said no further details would be revealed until the probe was completed.

