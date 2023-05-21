Ukraine's Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and members of the mercenary group posing with flags in Bakhmut, after they claimed to have captured the city on May 20. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
59 min ago

HIROSHIMA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday, when asked if it remained in Kyiv’s control.

“I think no,” he said ahead of a meeting with United States President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Japan.

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.

“It is a tragedy,” Mr Zelensky said. “There is nothing on this place.”

The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.

Kyiv had previously denied Mr Prigozhin’s claim. REUTERS

