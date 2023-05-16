Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska meets South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

SEOUL - Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as a special presidential envoy, said South Korea’s presidential office on Tuesday.

Ms Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is visiting South Korea to participate in a media conference.

In an interview with South Korea’s Yonhap news agency published on Tuesday, Ms Zelenska expressed willingness to invite Mr Yoon to her country, saying such a visit would be “very supportive” to Ukrainians.

She also warned against the risk of war fatigue and called for “more radical” support for Ukraine to fight against Russia’s aggression.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But Mr Yoon said in an interview with Reuters in April that his government might not “insist only on humanitarian or financial support” if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or due to a “situation the international community cannot condone”. REUTERS