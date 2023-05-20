Ukraine’s President Zelensky joins G-7 in Japan as democracies take aim at Russia and China

HIROSHIMA – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, giving him a rare chance to both drum up support from the world’s rich democracies and sound out “Global South” leaders with long ties to Russia.

Mr Zelensky’s presence at the G-7 summit in a city that was the first to suffer a nuclear attack cast into sharp relief western governments’ concerns over the nuclear threat posed by Moscow.

G-7 members - the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada - are grappling with the immense challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tensions with China, notably over Taiwan and economic security.

Worried by the outsized role China now plays in supply chains in everything from semiconductors to critical minerals, the G-7 issued a communique that set out a common strategy towards future dealings with the world’s second largest economy.

“We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying,” the communique said.

“A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest.”

In a separate statement on economic security, G-7 members warned that countries attempting to use trade as a weapon would face “consequences”, sending a strong signal to Beijing over practices Washington has long said amount to economic bullying.

The communique was issued shortly after the French government aircraft that brought Mr Zelensky to Hiroshima touched down.

Footage from Japanese broadcasters showed the Ukrainian president, wearing his customary olive green fatigues, stepping down to the tarmac moving quickly to a waiting car.

Moments later he tweeted: “Japan. G-7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine.”