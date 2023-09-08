Typhoon Yun-yeung expected to make landfall in Japan on Friday

TOKYO – Typhoon Yun-yeung is approaching central and eastern Japan and is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The weather agency said that as at 3am local time (2am Singapore time) on Friday, Yun-yeung was situated over Pacific waters 170km southeast of Wakayama Prefecture and moving north at a speed of about 15km per hour.

Rain is intensifying in eastern areas along the Pacific, with Kozushima Island of the Izu Islands reporting a downpour of 136.5mm in six hours through 5am local time, said the JMA.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the central region of Tokai through Friday night and the eastern region of Kanto-Koshin and the northeastern region of Tohoku through Saturday, it added, warning that those areas could see up to 250mm of rain in the next 24 hours alone.

The JMA called on people to watch out for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers, with mudslide alerts having already been issued in the Izu Islands and in Chiba Prefecture. XINHUA