Typhoon Lupit makes landfall in western Japan

TOKYO (XINHUA) - Typhoon Lupit pummelled western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain early on Monday morning (Aug 9) after making landfall in the southwestern Kyushu region on Sunday night, the weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Lupit, the ninth typhoon of the year, was expected to reach the Sea of Japan after making landfall near Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture shortly past 5am local time Monday, while bringing downpours and strong winds in western, eastern and northern Japan through Tuesday.

People were advised to be vigilant against possible mudslides and floods. Mudslide alerts were issued in some parts of Hiroshima, Shimane, Ehime, and Oita prefectures, and some rivers in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures were above their flood warning levels.

It is expected that in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, the rainfall will reach up to 300mm in Tokai region, in central Japan, and between 100mm and 180mm in wide areas including the Kanto and Kinki regions.

As of 6am local time, the typhoon was moving north-east at around 45km per hour about 70km south-southwest of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture.

The atmospheric pressure of Typhoon Lupit was 985 hectopascals at its centre, and the wind speed was as high as 126kmh.