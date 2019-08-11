Typhoon Lekima leaves 28 dead, 20 missing as storm hits east China

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Typhoon Lekima has left 28 people dead and 20 missing as it swept across China's eastern coastal cities, Zhejiang Radio reported on its official microblog account.

More than one million people in Shanghai and neighbouring Zhejiang province have been evacuated due to the storm, which has damaged more than 3,000 homes, China Central Television reported.

Lekima, which made landfall in Zhejiang early Saturday morning, has weakened to a strong tropical storm, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

The centre has downgraded Lekima to yellow from orange, and has an orange rainstorm alert. China has a four-tier colour-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Lekima forced Shanghai to suspend services on several metro lines, according to the local government's official WeChat account.

Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines were among those that announced flight cancellations, and high-speed rail services were affected in multiple cities, according to local media.

Shanghai and Hangzhou airports are restoring operations gradually, according to Ctrip's flight tracking data and the local government.

Taiwanese airlines cancelled about 520 international and domestic flights, according to local aviation authorities.

Emergency units are working to repair roads, water and electricity, Global Times, a tabloid published by the Communist Party's People's Daily, reported on its weibo account.

Mainland China's main financial hub had braced for Lekima after the typhoon ravaged Taiwan and affected Japan. Government offices, schools and businesses, including financial markets, were shut across northern Taiwan last Friday. More than 50,000 homes lost power overnight last Thursday, though electricity was mostly restored by last Friday morning.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre reported at least one death and four injuries in the wake of the storm.

At least four people were hurt in Okinawa, while flights and ferries across the southern Japanese islands experienced widespread disruptions, according to a report by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said Lekima had sustained wind speeds of 184km per hour, with gusts of 227km an hour last Friday morning.

Mr Scott Hsieh, a senior meteorologist at CWB, said it was the strongest typhoon in the western Pacific so far this year.