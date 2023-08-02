Typhoon Khanun knocks out power to one-third of Okinawa households

Scattered debris litters a downtown street as high winds brought by Typhoon Khanun hit the city of Naha, Okinawa prefecture on Aug 2. PHOTO: AFP
A tree uprooted by high winds brought by Typhoon Khanun in the city of Naha, Okinawa prefecture on Aug 2. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO - High winds hit power lines in Japan’s Okinawa and knocked out electricity to more than 200,000 households on Wednesday morning, as powerful and slow-moving typhoon Khanun neared the country’s south-western islands, threatening torrential rains.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the tropical prefecture, a popular tourist destination some 1,600km south-west of Japan’s capital Tokyo, were advised to evacuate as the storm moved north-west at a speed of 10kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Local utility Okinawa Electric Power said 218,260 households, or 34 per cent of all houses covered, were experiencing power outages as at 9am Japan time, according to its website.

In Okinawa’s capital city, Naha, the airport was entirely closed for a second day on Wednesday. More than 400 flights were already cancelled as at Wednesday morning, with at least 65,000 passengers affected, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The storm is hitting during the peak summer tourist season, which in 2023 has seen the number of visitors return to pre-pandemic levels.

Okinawa is frequently hit by typhoons, but usually later in the year. REUTERS

