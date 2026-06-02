Typhoon Jangmi passes near Japan’s Kyushu after battering Okinawa

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Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have cancelled more than 580 domestic and international flights on June 3.

TOKYO – Typhoon Jangmi on June 2 passed near the southern part of Kyushu, the main island in south-western Japan, and is approaching the Pacific side of western and eastern Japan, the weather agency said, after battering Okinawa the previous day.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued level 4 flood danger warnings, the second highest, for rivers in Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture in the Kyushu region, urging all residents in dangerous areas to evacuate.

Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures observed torrential rainfall, with Miyazaki city observing over 300 millimetres of precipitation in a 24-hour period.

The agency also warned people in southern Kyushu, Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions covering south-western, western and central parts of the country that there are risks of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas due to potential linear rainbands.

At least 16 people sustained injuries in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, including a man who was knocked unconscious after being electrocuted while working on restoring a power line, according to the local authorities.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have cancelled more than 580 domestic and international flights on June 3, which is expected to affect around 80,000 people, according to the airlines.

As of 7pm on June 2, the season’s sixth typhoon was located around 80km east-southeast of Miyazaki and moving north-east at a speed of about 40km per hour, packing winds of up to 126 kph, the agency said. KYODO NEWS