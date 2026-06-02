Typhoon Jangmi moves north towards Japan’s Kyushu after battering Okinawa

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The Japan Meteorological Agency is cautioning against strong winds and heavy rain.

TOKYO – Typhoon Jangmi is moving north towards Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu on June 2 after battering Okinawa the previous day, the weather agency said.

Four people were injured due to falls and other causes in Okinawa prefecture amid strong winds on June 1 , according to the prefectural government.

Major airlines cancelled a number of flights out of Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in neighbouring Kagoshima prefecture. On June 2 , disruptions were expected for flights to and from Kyushu, as well as the island of Shikoku.

As at 5am, Jangmi, the season’s sixth typhoon, was located west of Amami-Oshima and moving north-north-east at a speed of about 25kmh.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is cautioning against strong winds and heavy rain, citing the potential for landslides, floods in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers in the Amami region on June 2 and in western Japan from June 2 to 3 . KYODO NEWS