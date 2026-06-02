Typhoon Jangmi moves north towards Japan’s Kyushu after battering Okinawa
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TOKYO – Typhoon Jangmi is moving north towards Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu on June 2 after battering Okinawa the previous day, the weather agency said.
Four people were injured due to falls and other causes in Okinawa prefecture amid strong winds on June 1, according to the prefectural government.
Major airlines cancelled a number of flights out of Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in neighbouring Kagoshima prefecture. On June 2, disruptions were expected for flights to and from Kyushu, as well as the island of Shikoku.
As at 5am, Jangmi, the season’s sixth typhoon, was located west of Amami-Oshima and moving north-north-east at a speed of about 25kmh.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is cautioning against strong winds and heavy rain, citing the potential for landslides, floods in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers in the Amami region on June 2 and in western Japan from June 2 to 3. KYODO NEWS