Typhoon Jangmi makes landfall in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture

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A departures board shows delayed and cancelled flights after severe tropical storm Jangmi shut down the Okinawan airport on June 1.

TOKYO – Typhoon Jangmi made landfall in the southern part of Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan on the morning of June 3 after dumping rain along the Pacific Ocean side of the country’s south-west and west, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a level 5 flood danger warning, the highest, for Koza River at the southern tip of the prefecture, calling on residents in nearby areas to exercise maximum caution as the river has already started to overflow its banks.

Earlier, the agency said a so-called linear rainband had formed in the southern part of the prefecture, indicating extremely heavy rainfall.

Shortly before making landfall at around 4.30am ( 3.30am Singapore time ), the season’s sixth typhoon was near the coastal city of Tanabe and moving east-north-east at a speed of 40kmh, packing winds of up to 126kmh.

The weather agency expects the typhoon to move eastward on the country’s Pacific side, and has warned the public about heavy rains and the risk of rain-related disasters.

It is forecasting up to 200 mm of rainfall in the Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions, as well as up to 120mm in the Tohoku region over a 24-hour period until 6am on June 4 .

If any further linear rainbands develop, the areas where they occur are likely to see even higher rainfall totals, it added. KYODO NEWS