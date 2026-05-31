Typhoon Jangmi expected to bring heavy rain to western, eastern Japan

Typhoon Jangmi is forecast to bring heavy rain to western and eastern Japan along the Pacific coast this week, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on May 31, with airlines already cancelling flights.

The agency said warning-level heavy rain may fall from the south-western island of Kyushu to the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo, along the Pacific coast through June 3. It also urged caution for violent winds, storm surges, landslides and flooded rivers.

The typhoon is expected to approach the southern island of Okinawa and the Amami Islands on June 1 and June 2, before it is set to shift course eastward and travel to western and eastern Japan on June 3, weakening slightly, the agency said.

Due to a front stalled north of the typhoon, rain may fall in some areas even before the typhoon hits. The agency noted that the duration of rainfall could be prolonged, resulting in high total rainfall. Some areas are expected to see more than 200mm to 300mm of rain.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have reported a series of cancellations for flights to and from Okinawa.

The 24h rainfall forecast through noon on June 1 is 100mm in Okinawa and 80mm in Amami and southern Kyushu. By noon on June 2, 300mm is expected to fall in Okinawa, Amami, and southern Kyushu.

By noon on June 3, 300mm is expected to fall in Shikoku and the Kansai region of western Japan, and 200mm in regions such as Tokai in central Japan and Kanto. KYODO NEWS