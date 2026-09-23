Typhoon Dujuan leaves 9 dead, 4 missing near Tokyo

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The storm approached Japan’s Kanto region on Sept 21, triggering landslides and floods, and damaging hundreds of homes.

TOKYO – Nine people have died and four remain missing near Tokyo after Typhoon Dujuan battered the region with heavy rain, according to the latest tallies from local authorities.

Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, reported six deaths while Kanagawa prefecture reported three as of 8am local time on Sept 23. Two people are missing in each prefecture and one person was seriously injured in Kanagawa.

The storm, which approached Japan’s Kanto region on Sept 21 , triggered landslides and floods and damaged around 500 homes across Chiba, Kanagawa and Ibaraki prefectures, according to broadcaster NHK.

Known locally as Typhoon No. 25, the storm had moved north-east away from Japan’s Pacific coast by the night of Sept 22 , according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The typhoon brought record rainfall to parts of eastern Japan, with some areas recording more than 800mm of rain in 48 hours.

An oil spill was reported on Sept 21 at a refinery operated by Eneos in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, according to Japan’s transport ministry.

One person also died in a landslide in Miyazaki prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu after torrential rain hit the area over the weekend, the transport ministry said.

Typhoon Dujuan hit during Japan’s five-day Silver Week holiday. Japanese markets will resume on Sept 24. BLOOMBERG