Typhoon Dolphin weakens but disrupts travel in east China

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People visit the Bund amid heavy rain a day after Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in Shanghai on Aug 10.

Beijing – Typhoon Dolphin brought heavy rain to eastern China on Aug 10, causing hundreds of flight cancellations even as the storm weakened and some cities resumed public transport.

The weather system has lost power after making two landfalls along the coast of Zhejiang province on Aug 9, with China’s National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issuing its least severe typhoon alert on Aug 10.

However, the NMC warned that parts of east and central China would continue to receive heavy rain for the next day.

The authorities issued their most severe flash flood alert for parts of eastern and southern Zhejiang on Aug 10, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Shanghai’s two main passenger airports saw 943 flights cancelled, the airport authority said in an online post.

Public transport services, including many local trains, have been suspended in the financial hub.

Zhejiang’s Ningbo international airport will resume flight operations from midday but warned that some journeys may still be delayed or cancelled since the effects of the typhoon have “not yet completely dissipated”.

Provincial capital Hangzhou resumed subway services on Aug 10, after halting some train operations on Aug 9.

Northern China is also set for extreme weather this week, with five districts in Beijing issuing red alerts for heavy rain on Aug 10, with some warning of landslide and flooding risks.

Typhoon Dolphin triggered a top-level alert over the weekend, prompting over 1,000 flight cancellations and tens of thousands of evacuations.

It came two weeks after Typhoon Noul struck southern Guangdong province, with the authorities saying at the time that it was the strongest storm to hit China in 2026.

Extreme weather also wreaked havoc on southern and central China in July, with 39 people killed when Typhoon Maysak triggered devastating floods in the southern Guangxi region.

Maysak also caused thunderstorms and gale-force winds that killed 11 people and injured 331 in the central province of Hubei.

Scientists warn that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events will increase as the planet continues to heat up because of fossil fuel emissions.

China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060. AFP