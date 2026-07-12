Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China, downgraded to severe tropical storm

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Farmland is flooded by heavy rain brought by Typhoon Bavi in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on July 12.

BEIJING - Typhoon Bavi was downgraded to a severe tropical storm on July 12 after making landfall in eastern China, where authorities had evacuated nearly two million people in its path.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Before reaching China, the storm lashed northern Taiwan and Japan’s remote south-western islands, toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands without power.

Extreme weather already wreaked havoc on southern and central China in the past week, with storms leaving at least 39 dead and causing dozens of rivers to overflow and a reservoir to burst.

Bavi first made landfall at around 11.20pm on July 11 in Zhejiang province, packing winds of 144kmh, the state Xinhua news agency said, quoting the provincial meteorological observatory.

“The core impact zone experienced fierce winds and heavy rain, with rapid runoff forming on the ground and roadside trees being uprooted,” national TV station CCTV reported as Bavi struck the city of Yuhuan.

At around 5am on July 12, its intensity weakened to severe tropical storm levels, the China Weather Administration reported.

The eye of the storm was near the major commercial hub of Yiwu and is now expected to head north-west, it added, warning of force 11 winds of around 108 kmh.

Zhejiang provincial officials forecast torrential rain in coastal regions and the possibility of flash floods, transport disruptions, rivers overflowing their banks, and farmland being inundated, Xinhua said.

Around 1.72 million people had been evacuated to safe places by the authorities as of the morning of July 11, Xinhua said.

People rest at a shelter set up ahead of Typhoon Bavi's landfall, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, eastern China. PHOTO: EPA

Activities suspended

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, classes, work, transport and outdoor activities were suspended, and more than 400 flights and dozens of train services were cancelled in the province.

“The proactive, all-out mobilisation, which is sparing no effort or cost, is undertaken entirely to guard against the (worst-case) scenario,” the government in Wenzhou, a metropolis of nearly 10 million people in Zhejiang, said in a statement.

Residents used planks to reinforce metal shutters protecting shops and taped windows, with Bavi forecast to bring “exceptionally heavy rains” to eastern Zhejiang and north-eastern Fujian province, CCTV footage showed.

Torrential rain further north prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from their homes in Beijing, the government said, as water discharge flows from the capital’s Miyun Reservoir were ramped up to capture potential floodwaters.

More than 130,000 people have fled their homes in Fujian and around 34,000 people from Shanghai’s coastal areas and high-risk areas, state media reported.

Bavi had been downgraded to a typhoon as it moved across the Pacific Ocean after slamming into Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands on Monday as a super typhoon.

A person rides an electric scooter through a flooded road after heavy rain brought by Typhoon Bavi in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. PHOTO: REUTERS

Death toll rises

In the Philippines, the death toll from landslides and other incidents triggered by heavy rains driven by Bavi rose to 18, most on the southern island of Mindanao.

Nearly 11,000 people across the archipelago fled their homes, and dozens of ports remain closed, with 313 vessels taking shelter.

Bavi had been on track on July 10 to be the largest typhoon to hit Taiwan in more than 30 years, but its strong-wind radius shrunk to 350km, CWA forecaster Jason Cheng said.

In northern Taiwan, more than 14,000 people were evacuated from their homes, hundreds of flights were cancelled, and more than 170,000 households across the island hit with power outages because of the storm.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) had warned of “extremely torrential rain” across northern Taiwan and “dangerous waves” of up to 10m along the coast as Bavi skirted the island’s north.

Thousands of households and facilities across Okinawa also lost power as the typhoon pounded Japan’s remote south-western islands, with the Miyako region hardest hit.

Oceans have experienced their hottest June on record and could set fresh highs in the months ahead, the European Union’s Copernicus Marine Service said last week.

Warmer oceans intensify tropical storms and add more moisture, which can fall as heavy rain.

Adding to the mix is the return in 2026 of El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that warms Pacific Ocean surface temperatures and typically occurs every two to seven years. AFP