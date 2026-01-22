Two top Hong Kong ministers to step down: Report

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang (centre) will leave his role, a local newspaper reported.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong ministers overseeing housing and constitutional affairs will step down soon as part of a high-level reshuffle, Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao reported.

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang will both leave their roles, according to the local newspaper, which cited unnamed sources.

Ming Pao did not give a reason for the imminent departures, which follow last November’s fire in a housing estate that killed 168 people and a low turnout in subsequent legislative elections.

Requests for comment to the Chief Executive’s Office and a government spokesperson were not immediately responded to.

The blaze, which burned for days and was Hong Kong’s deadliest in decades, exposed issues in the building works industry, including alleged bid-rigging and collusion.

The incident stoked a level of public anger not seen since major street protests in 2019.

Chief Executive John Lee told lawmakers in January that those found responsible, “whether they are civil servants or not and regardless of their levels”, will be held liable.

Shortly after the fire, Legislative Council elections took place in a subdued atmosphere.

The “patriots only” polls drew a turnout of 31.9 per cent of eligible voters, the second lowest on record.

Just over a year ago, Mr Lee sacked his ministers for tourism and transport.

The dismissals came as Hong Kong struggled to revive tourism in the city in the wake of protests, Covid-19 pandemic border closures and the imposition of national security laws.

The move also followed a much-hyped exhibition match featuring football legend Lionel Messi, which turned into a public relations disaster for Hong Kong when the Argentinian failed to play. BLOOMBERG