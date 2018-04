TORONTO (REUTERS) - Two South Korean citizens were among 10 people killed after a man drove a van into Toronto crowd while another was injured, a South Korean foreign ministry representative in Canada told Reuters on Tuesday (April 24).

Fifteen people were injured in the incident on Monday.

The driver accused of ploughing a rental van into pedestrians was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder at his first court appearance on Tuesday.