Two New Zealanders killed by avalanche in Japan

WELLINGTON - Two New Zealanders have died after an avalanche in Japan, the foreign ministry in Wellington said on March 12.

Japanese police confirmed that two New Zealanders “have sadly passed away” following an avalanche, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The New Zealand Embassy has offered consular support to the families of those involved,” a ministry spokesperson said.

No further comment would be provided due to privacy reasons, they added.

The New Zealanders were reportedly killed while backcountry skiing at Mount Yotei, about 90 kilometres from the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.

According to local media reports in Japan, two people - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital unresponsive following the avalanche. They were later pronounced dead.

A third person sustained a shoulder injury. AFP