Two injured in acid attack at station in Tokyo

TOKYO (AFP) - Two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station with the perpetrator still at large, the police and local media in Japan said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The attack took place at Shirokane Takanawa station in an upscale part of Tokyo on Tuesday night, while the Paralympics opening ceremony was being held under tight security in the capital.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulphuric acid.

A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly suffered minor burns to her legs.

The middle-aged suspect is still at large, said the police, who are patrolling the area to try and find him.

Violent crime is comparatively rare in Japan, which has strict gun laws, although there are occasionally attacks involving other weapons.

During the Olympics earlier this month, 10 people were wounded - one of them seriously - in a stabbing attack on a commuter train in Tokyo.

The suspect later handed himself in after fleeing the scene.

Around 60,000 police officers were to be deployed for the Olympics and Paralympics, according to Japanese media.