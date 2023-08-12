Two dead, 16 missing in Xi’an mud slide

Updated
34 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

XI’AN, China – Two people are confirmed dead and 16 others are missing after torrential rains caused a rock and mud slide in the suburbs of Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, on Friday evening, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 6 pm in a village of Luanzhen Township on the outskirts of Chang’an District, according to sources with the municipal emergency management authorities in Xi’an.

They said the rock and mud slide damaged two residential houses as well as roads, bridges and power supply facilities. Rescuers have so far saved four people who were trapped, and rescue work is continuing. XINHUA

More On This Topic
China’s death toll from heavy rains rises to 78 as new storm approaches
‘They disappeared’: China flood victims criticise government response

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top