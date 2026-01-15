Two court officers stabbed in Tokyo apartment during visit to carry out forced eviction

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – Two court officers were stabbed with a knife by a man believed to be the resident in an apartment room on the second floor in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, at around 10am on Jan 15 .

According to investigative sources, one of them is in critical condition and unconscious. They were attacked when they came to carry out a forced eviction of the room.

The man who stabbed them was apprehended nearby and arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is believed to have sprayed a substance and set it alight, causing walls and floors inside the room to burn.

The Takaido Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating further details. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK