Twitter bots promoting social escorts, gambling drowned out protests in China

BEIJING - When Chinese citizens took to the streets last month to protest stringent Covid-19 policies, people documented their actions in thousands of videos, photos and firsthand accounts.

To protect the content from the reach of government censors, many people turned to Twitter to share what they were seeing.

But Twitter users who searched for that content ran into streams of spam, with thousands of accounts pushing escort services and gambling ads.

The spam posts were so overwhelming that they dominated results in Twitter searches for some of China’s largest cities.

Those posts were coming from bots. And despite claims from Twitter that it was cracking down on inauthentic accounts, Chinese-language Twitter feeds were inundated by them.

Twitter and its new owner, Elon Musk, have recently vowed to crack down on bots. But the flood of spam for Chinese users in recent weeks has underscored the challenges the company faces in policing fraudulent and inauthentic activity, especially in foreign languages that have traditionally been more loosely policed by large American social media platforms.

For many Chinese who turned to the platform as demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions had grown political and widespread, the experience of using the app appeared to capture a different reality.

Much of the spam is linked to commercial bot networks that have operated on Chinese-language Twitter since before the protests began Nov 25, according to an analysis by The New York Times of thousands of tweets, interviews with people behind some of the bot accounts and a report by a researcher at Stanford University.

The Times searched on Twitter for 10 Chinese cities using Chinese characters, and reviewed the results for spam. Bots were active throughout, the analysis found, even for cities where protests were not held. When contacted, two businesses that appeared in spam tweets said that they had purchased the tweets through advertising services.

The Times also searched for six city names outside of China using English and simplified Chinese. Only the English searches were free from spam bots.

The Times analysis matched findings published last week by Mr David Thiel, the chief technologist at the Stanford Internet Observatory. Mr Thiel reviewed millions of tweets by searching for 30 Chinese cities and found that bots were active before the protests began and continued after they had ebbed. Twitter suspended many of the accounts, but the spam continued as other bots kept tweeting, he wrote in the report.