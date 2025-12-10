Straitstimes.com header logo

Twelve killed in residential fire in southern China, Xinhua reports

BEIJING - Twelve people have been killed in a residential fire in the southern Chinese city of Shantou, state ‍news ​agency Xinhua reported on Dec 10.

The ‍blaze broke out on Dec 9 at 9.20pm in a ​four-storey ​building and was extinguished about 40 minutes later, Xinhua said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ‍under way.

The incident comes as the death toll from

​Hong Kong’s deadliest fire ⁠in decades

climbed to 160 on Dec 9. The fire prompted calls from China’s top leaders to eliminate safety hazards in the housing ​industry.

China in November also announced a sweeping inspection of fire-safety standards ‌in high-rise buildings nationwide ​following the deadly Hong Kong blaze, to prevent any comparable disaster on the mainland.

The fire in Shantou is the latest in a string of similar fatal incidents across the country in recent years.

In April, 20 people were killed in ‍a fire that broke out in an apartment ​for the elderly at a nursing home in the northern province ​of Hebei.

Weeks later, a restaurant fire ‌in northeastern China killed 22 people. REUTERS

