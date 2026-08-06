South Korea’s T’way Air rebrands as Trinity Airways in premium push

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Trinity Airways, formerly T’way Air, unveiled its new identity on Aug 6 , positioning itself between full-service and budget carriers with services tailored to each route and traveller .

The airline calls the model a “selective service carrier,” or SSC. It will keep fares competitive and operations streamlined on short-haul routes while upgrading the airport and onboard services that passengers value most on longer flights.

Under its new brand mission, “Relaxed and Reliable,” Trinity Airways aims to deliver a comfortable and dependable travel experience centred on safety and trust.

It also plans to tap Sono Trinity Group’s hotel and resort network to connect flights, accommodations and other travel services more seamlessly.

The carrier will overhaul its in-flight meal service later in 2026 , focusing first on long-haul routes before extending the upgraded offering to medium-haul destinations such as Jakarta and Singapore.

From the second half of 2026, when flights begin operating under the Trinity Airways brand, the airline will gradually introduce premium airport lounges, inflight entertainment, onboard Wi-Fi and upgraded meals.

It also plans to launch a loyalty programme linked to Sono Trinity Group’s hotels and resorts. Going beyond conventional airline mileage, the programme will combine flights, accommodations and other travel services on a single platform covering the customer’s entire journey.

Trinity Airways also unveiled new uniforms featuring its signature Trinity Gray and Rose Gold colours . The designs pair classic tailoring and clean silhouettes with stretch fabrics and functional details intended to improve comfort during long shifts. Pilot uniforms include cardigans for the first time, reflecting the demands of long-haul operations and changing cabin temperatures.

“The rebranding is not simply about changing our company name but about creating new reasons for customers to choose Trinity Airways,” a company official said.

“Based on our new vision and business model, we will focus on the services customers value most while combining aviation and hospitality to grow into a global airline.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK