BEIJING - The tussle over the design origins of the green tracksuit worn by actors in Netflix hit Squid Game is the latest in a longstanding cultural clash between China and South Korea.

The squabble started when a professor from Sungshin Women's University posted on his Instagram account on Oct 5 that Chinese netizens have been taking advantage of the popularity of the South Korean series to sell rip-offs of the show's iconic green tracksuits.