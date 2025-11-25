TSMC files lawsuit against former executive on security concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Local media reported that former senior vice-president Lo Wei-Jen may have taken TSMC’s advanced technology data to his new employer, Intel.

TAIPEI - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Nov 25 it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former senior vice-president Lo Wei-Jen, who recently joined Intel.

In an e-mailed statement, TSMC said the lawsuit is based on the terms of the employment contract between TSMC and Mr Lo, the non-compete agreement signed by Mr Lo, and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

“There is a high probability that Lo uses, leaks, discloses or transfers TSMC’s trade secrets and confidential information to Intel, thus making legal actions necessary,” TSMC said.

Intel and Mr Lo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement that it respects TSMC’s legal action and will closely monitor the impact on the industry.

The ministry added that it will cooperate to determine whether the case involves the infringement of core technologies or violations of Taiwan’s National Security Act.

Mr Lo, who helped drive TSMC’s mass production of cutting edge 5-nanometre, 3nm and 2nm chips, joined Intel in October after retiring from TSMC following a 21-year-long career there.

A source familiar with the matter said he reports directly to Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu.

Last week, Taiwan’s economy minister said the authorities were investigating Mr Lo after local media reported that he may have taken TSMC’s advanced technology data to his new employer.

Before joining TSMC in 2004, Mr Lo worked at Intel for 18 years.

He served as a director of technology development and was a factory manager, running Intel’s development facility in Santa Clara, California. REUTERS