Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump's new tariffs underscore Hong Kong's advantages, city official says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The new levy serves to underscore Hong Kong’s “unique trade advantages”.

The new levy serves to underscore Hong Kong’s “unique trade advantages”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

HONG KONG - President Donald Trump’s decision to

add a new 10 per cent tariff on imports

going into the US will benefit Hong Kong as a trade hub, a senior official in the city said on Feb 21.

Mr Christopher Hui, the secretary for financial services and the Treasury, called the tariff situation in the US a “fiasco” during an interview with Commercial Radio Hong Kong.

The new levy serves to underscore Hong Kong’s “unique trade advantages”, Mr Hui said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Tariffs on Singapore expected to stay unchanged even as Trump imposes new 10% global levies
Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens to US trade deals with other countries now?
See more on

Hong Kong

Donald Trump

Tariffs

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.