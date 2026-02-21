Trump's new tariffs underscore Hong Kong's advantages, city official says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The new levy serves to underscore Hong Kong’s “unique trade advantages”.

HONG KONG - President Donald Trump’s decision to add a new 10 per cent tariff on imports going into the US will benefit Hong Kong as a trade hub, a senior official in the city said on Feb 21.

Mr Christopher Hui, the secretary for financial services and the Treasury, called the tariff situation in the US a “fiasco” during an interview with Commercial Radio Hong Kong.

The new levy serves to underscore Hong Kong’s “unique trade advantages”, Mr Hui said. REUTERS