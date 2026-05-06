Rubio warns against ‘destabilising’ acts on Taiwan before Trump’s China visit

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called for China to put pressure on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was leaving on May 5 for Beijing.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on May 5 against any “destabilising” actions on Taiwan before a trip to China by President Donald Trump and called on Beijing also to raise pressure on Iran.

Mr Trump is scheduled to pay the first visit of his second term to China next week, a trip he delayed after he led the United States in a joint attack alongside Israel against Iran.

Mr Rubio, addressing reporters at the White House, said he was sure that Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island claimed by Beijing.

“I think both countries understand that it is in neither one of our interests to see anything destabilis(ing) happen in that part of the world,” Mr Rubio told reporters.

“We don’t need any destabilising events to occur with regards to Taiwan or anywhere in the Indo-Pacific, and I think that’s to the mutual benefit of both the United States and the Chinese,” Mr Rubio said.

China has ramped up its military presence around Taiwan in recent years and staged large-scale military drills.

While the United States has an ambiguous policy on whether it would defend Taiwan, its military looks increasingly stretched as resources shift from Asia to the Iran war.

Mr Rubio, who has never visited China, was an outspoken critic of Beijing’s human rights record while a senator, championing legislation that brought sanctions over Beijing’s alleged use of forced labor from the Uighur minority.

The Trump administration has largely downplayed human rights, preferring to focus on promoting what it sees as core US interests such as trade.

Asked if Mr Trump would raise human rights, Mr Rubio said: “I think we’ve proven in some cases it’s most effective to raise them in the appropriate setting. But we always raise those issues.”

Call to pressure Iran

Mr Rubio also called for China to put pressure on Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was leaving on May 5 for Beijing.

Iran has exerted control over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one-fifth of the world’s oil once transited, in retaliation for being attacked by the United States and Israel.

China has been by far the largest buyer of Iranian oil, defying sanctions unilaterally imposed by Trump since his first term against any country that is Tehran’s customer.

“I hope the Chinese tell him (Araghchi) what he needs to be told, and that is that what you were doing in the straits is causing you to be globally isolated,” Mr Rubio said.

“You’re the bad guy in this,” he said. “You guys should not be blowing up ships.”

The United States has also been blowing up ships. The US military said on May 4 it had destroyed six small Iranian boats, accusing them of threatening shipping.

During the war, a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian frigate off Sri Lanka, killing 104 sailors, with US forces leaving them to drown. AFP