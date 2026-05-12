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Family and supporters of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai are hoping US President Donald Trump can secure his release.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump reiterated that he would raise the case of imprisoned Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping at their summit this week.

“People would like him out. And I’d like to see him get out too,” Trump told reporters on May 11 at the Oval Office. “So, I’ll bring him up again.”

Lai, who founded the now gone Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for collusion and sedition charges in February, under Beijing’s National Security Law.

Three judges selected by the government found the 78-year-old guilty of conspiring to lobby the United States and other foreign powers for sanctions against China.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong have maintained that Lai received a fair trial.

Lai’s family and supporters have campaigned for his release and pinned their hopes on Trump’s summit. Lai’s son, Sebastien Lai, said in February that Trump’s visit to China could be crucial in securing his father’s freedom.

“He caused lots of turmoil for China. He tried to do the right thing. He wasn’t successful, went to jail,” Trump said of the elder Lai on May 11.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump vowed to try and secure Lai’s release.

Trump noted that he previously brought up Lai’s case with Xi when the leaders met in South Korea in October.

This week’s summit will be an opportunity for Trump and Xi to discuss myriad issues that have strained US-China ties, including trade, Taiwan, the race to develop artificial intelligence and the Iran war. That conflict already delayed their planned meeting once, and Trump is expected to press Xi over China’s approach to Iran. BLOOMBERG