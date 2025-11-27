Trump told Japan’s PM Takaichi to lower the volume on Taiwan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (left) and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Oct 20. Mr Trump had advised her not to provoke Beijing in a recent call.

- US President Donald Trump called Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, two Japanese government sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mr Trump spoke with Ms Takaichi on Nov 25 following a call between Mr Trump and Mr Xi Jinping, in which the Chinese leader said Taiwan’s “return to China” is a key part of Beijing’s vision for the world order.

Ms Takaichi had remarked earlier in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response, causing a diplomatic furore with China.

In the Nov 26 call with Mr Trump, the US president expressed a desire for Ms Takaichi to avoid further infuriating Beijing, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Mr Trump, who is seeking to maintain a fragile trade war truce with China, did not make any specific demands of Ms Takaichi regarding the matter, one of the sources said.

Mr Trump’s call for Ms Takaichi to lower the volume in the dispute was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that Mr Trump's advice to Ms Takaichi was subtle, and he did not pressure Ms Takaichi to walk back her comments.

“The United States’ relationship with China is very good, and that’s also very good for Japan, who is our dear and close ally,” the White House said in a statement in response to Reuters’ questions.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office referred questions to its earlier official readout of the call which said that the two leaders discussed US-China relations, without elaborating.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan and has not ruled out using force to take control of it. The island’s government rejects Beijing’s claim and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. REUTERS