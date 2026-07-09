Trump, South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung agree to deepen shipbuilding cooperation

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US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also revisited a promise made during the Group of Seven summit to play golf together.

ANKARA – US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung agreed to deepen their partnership in military shipbuilding and to continue working-level talks on the issue.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7 where Trump revisited his request for South Korea to cooperate in the construction of military vessels, said chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Lee pledged his full cooperation and introduced South Korean companies with advanced shipbuilding capabilities, Kang added.

The meeting in Turkey was the leaders’ first face-to-face encounter since the Group of Seven summit in June where Trump made his initial request.

The meeting in Turkey underscored efforts by both governments to build momentum in ties after Lee took office in June in 2025.

The two sides agreed to continue working-level consultations to examine specific measures for cooperation in the sector, Kang said, without providing further details on potential projects or timelines.

The discussion reflects growing US interest in leveraging South Korea’s globally competitive shipbuilding industry as Washington seeks to expand naval capacity and strengthen defence industrial cooperation with allies.

South Korean shipbuilders, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, have increasingly positioned themselves as partners for US naval modernisation efforts.

South Korea has agreed to invest about US$350 billion (S$453 billion) in the US as part of a trade deal reached between the two nations in 2025, with an annual cap of US$20 billion.

Around US$150 billion of the pledge is going towards reviving America’s shipbuilding industry.

Seoul is also one of Washington’s key security partners in the Indo-Pacific that hosts about 28,500 US troops on its soil.

The two leaders also revisited a promise made during the G-7 summit to play golf together.

They agreed to arrange Lee’s visit to the US at an appropriate time and schedule a round of golf during the trip, Kang said. BLOOMBERG