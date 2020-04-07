Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday (April 7), accusing it of being too cosy with China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The W.H.O. really blew it," Trump said in a Twitter post.

"For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?"