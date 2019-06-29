Unfair defence treaty with Japan needs to be changed: Trump

OSAKA (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 29) said he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a decades-old security treaty between their countries must be changed, reiterating his criticism of the pact as unfair.

Mr Trump said he was not planning to withdraw from the treaty, which the partners have long called a lynchpin of Asia-Pacific stability, but that it placed too great a burden on the United States.

"I told him, we'll have to change it," Mr Trump told a news conference after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies in Japan's western city of Osaka.

"I said, look, if someone attacks Japan, we go after them and we are in a battle, full force, in effect," he added. "If somebody should attack the United States, they don't have to do that. That's unfair."

The treaty, signed after Japan's surrender in World War II, commits the United States to defend Japan.

In return, Japan provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of US Marines overseas on Okinawa, and the forward deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.

An end to the security pact is widely seen as raising the risk of forcing Washington to withdraw a major portion of its military forces from Asia at a time when China's military power is growing.

On Thursday, Japan was forced to defend its security treaty with the US, hours after it came under attack by Mr Trump, who called it an unfair deal that allows Tokyo to just sit by and "watch on a Sony television" an attack on Washington.

"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III. We will go in and we will protect them, and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure," the American leader said in a television interview with Fox News.

"But if we are attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack."