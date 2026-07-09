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Trump says Japan, rather than Iran, fired missiles at US ship

US President Donald Trump appeared to have confused long-time ally Japan with Iran, saying said “the Islamic Republic of Japan” had fired missiles at a US aircraft carrier.

US President Donald Trump on July 8 said “the Islamic Republic of Japan” fired missiles at a US aircraft carrier, apparently confusing long-time ally Japan with Iran.

Trump made the remark during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Turkish capital Ankara on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

“We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan,” Trump said.

He went on to say that the missiles were shot at the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln over a period of one hour and they were intercepted. KYODO NEWS