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Trump says he will speak with Taiwan’s President

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US President Donald Trump’s openness to a conversation comes after his trip to China last week.

US President Donald Trump’s openness to a conversation comes after his trip to China last week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on May 20 that he would speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

“I’ll speak to him,” Mr Trump told reporters. “I speak to everybody. ...We’ll work on that, the Taiwan problem.”

Mr Trump’s openness to a conversation comes after his trip to China last week, which the US president on May 20 touted as “amazing”.

A conversation between Mr Trump and Mr Lai would be a significant diplomatic development as the US and Taiwanese presidents have not spoken directly since Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.