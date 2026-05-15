Trump says he discussed Taiwan arms sales with China’s Xi, decision soon

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US President Donald Trump (right) said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping “talked a lot about Taiwan”.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump said on May 15 he discussed US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks in Beijing and said he would soon make a decision on the matter, highlighting a flashpoint in US-China relations.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from China, Mr Trump said he and Mr Xi “talked a lot about Taiwan” but added that he did not believe there was conflict over the issue.

He said he made no commitments to Mr Xi regarding Taiwan.

Mr Trump also said Mr Xi asked directly whether the United States would defend Taiwan if China attacked the island, but that he declined to answer.

“There’s only one person that knows that, and it is me. I’m the only person,” Mr Trump said. “That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, I don’t talk about that.”

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has long opposed US weapons sales to the island, which Beijing sees as interference in its internal affairs.

The United States, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, remains Taiwan’s most important international backer and largest supplier of arms. REUTERS