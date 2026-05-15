Trump says did not discuss tariffs during summit with China’s Xi

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US President Donald Trump said on tariffs: “We didn’t discuss those... It wasn’t brought up.”

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - US President Donald Trump said on May 15 he did not bring up the issue of tariffs during a landmark summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Returning to Washington after making what he called “fantastic trade deals” with Beijing, Mr Trump said on tariffs: “We didn’t discuss those... It wasn’t brought up.”

The pair had been widely expected to discuss extending the one-year tariff truce reached during their last meeting in October in South Korea.

The truce brought a pause to a blistering trade war that had seen tariffs on many goods exceed 100 per cent.

Conditions have shifted since.

The deal saw Washington maintain some tariffs over China’s alleged role in global fentanyl supply chains and accusations of unfair practices.

But the US Supreme Court in February struck down many of Mr Trump’s duties, including those imposed over drug trafficking.

The White House quickly moved to impose a 10 per cent global tariff using temporary powers, and opened investigations that could lead to more lasting duties.

The 10 per cent global tariff has also been challenged in US courts.

Mr Trump had arrived in Beijing earlier this week seeking to seal accords in sectors including agriculture, aviation and artificial intelligence.

After the first day wrapped, Mr Trump said Mr Xi had agreed to help open the Strait of Hormuz, as well as buy Boeing jets and American oil and soybeans.

But there have been no formal announcements, and the Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm or deny Mr Trump’s statements when asked on the afternoon of May 15. AFP