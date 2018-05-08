Trump-Kim summit likely in mid-June if held in Singapore

TOKYO/SOUTH KOREA - It is "diplomatically unthinkable" that talks between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are postponed, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha told broadcaster KBS on Tuesday (May 8).

Her comments were the latest attempt to put paid to the rumour mill that the two nations have run into trouble coordinating the details of their unprecedented summit. Mr Trump previously said they would meet "in May or early June".

Singapore has, meanwhile, apparently edged out the truce village of Panmunjom, where Mr Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae In on April 27, as the more likely candidate for the talks, South Korean media reported in the past few days, citing informed sources.

What this means is that the window has narrowed for when the meeting could possibly take place - if it is in Singapore and early next month as has been indicated.

Mr Trump is due to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders' summit in Canada on June 8 and 9. Yonhap News Agency said he will "most likely" meet Mr Kim before the G-7 talks so he can report the results at the summit. But it left open the possibility of mid-June if Mr Trump's schedule is too tight.

The Chosun Ilbo, meanwhile, has said the meeting will "most likely" take place after the G-7 summit, in the week of June 10.

However, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is slated to be in Tokyo on June 11 to deliver a keynote address at the Nikkei's two-day 24th International Conference on The Future of Asia. He has received top billing at the forum, where Singapore's late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew made regular appearances in the past.

As it has been customary for Mr Lee to meet top leaders when they visit Singapore - including in November 2015, when he separately met Chinese President Xi Jinping and then Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou - it would likely be diplomatic protocol if Mr Trump and Mr Kim were to converge on Singapore.

Further, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be in Singapore on June 1 to deliver the keynote speech to open the high-level Shangri-La defence dialogue. This year's event runs until June 3.

Security for the high-profile conference, attended by top government leaders and officials, is very tight. Adding a summit meeting involving the US President is likely to compound security concerns.

Dr Graham Ong-Webb of Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies told The Straits Times that a mid-June summit is more feasible, all things considered.

"If Singapore wishes to capitalise on the security infrastructure of the Shangri-La Dialogue, then June 4-6 is possible, but then President Trump runs right into the G-7 meeting after, which is hectic," he said.

The day-long flight from Singapore to Canada must also be factored in, to give Mr Trump sufficient travel time.

"June 10 will be tight and quite unrealistic... Mr Trump's birthday is on June 14, and so this leaves us with the 15th as the earliest date."

Analysts also noted the edge that Singapore has over Panmunjom as a summit site, given its neutrality.

Dr Ong-Webb said: "Panmunjom has just been used for the Moon-Kim summit, and using it again over-embellishes the historical and local character of this conflict."

He added that Singapore serves to highlight the global stakes of the conflict - if Mr Kim is willing to leave his comfort zone and travel 5,000km to Singapore for talks, it is a strong sign of commitment to a resolution.