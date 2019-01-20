Trump-Kim summit in February expected to take place in Vietnam

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Administration officials are planning for United States President Donald Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to take place in Vietnam, said people familiar with the plans.

The White House announced on Friday that Mr Trump would meet Mr Kim in late February, following a 90-minute meeting between the president and Mr Kim Yong Chol, one of the North Korean leader's top aides.

Mr Kim Yong Chol also met with Friday with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim held their first meeting in Singapore in June.

The meeting is likely to take place in Hanoi, the capital, but Danang, site of the 2017 Apec meeting, and Ho Chi Minh City have also been discussed as possible venues.