US President Donald Trump on Feb 8 congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition’s election win, wishing her “great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda” in a social media post.

Ms Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, swept to a historic election win on Feb 8, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China.

Mr Trump wrote that it was “my honor to endorse you”. He had endorsed Ms Takaichi on Feb 6.

“She is a highly respected and very popular leader,” MrTrump wrote. “Sanae’s bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time.” REUTERS