Trump calls UK ambassador 'stupid' as PM May tries to stem feud

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump called the UK ambassador to Washington a "stupid guy," even as the British government tried to prevent the row with the US president over leaked diplomatic memos from escalating.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump tweeted on Tuesday (July 9). "I don't know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool."

The latest tweets follow a tirade late on Monday in which Trump froze out the envoy, Kim Darroch, tweeting that his government "will no longer deal with" him. The spat was triggered by the publication of diplomatic cables in the Mail on Sunday newspaper in which the ambassador called the US president "inept" and "incompetent."

That prompted the White House to cancel an invitation for Darroch to attend a dinner with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the emir of Qatar, according to a US official. Prime Minister Theresa May's office also said Darroch wasn't attending meetings Tuesday between Trade Secretary Liam Fox and US officials, though he was "supporting" the visit.

May on Tuesday sought to quell the rising tensions. Her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London the "selected" memos do not reflect the closeness and esteem with which the UK holds the relationship. He also said Darroch has the "full confidence" of the prime minister.

"We have a special and enduring relationship with the US, and that will continue to be the case," Slack said, adding that any decision to replace Darroch lies with the UK, not the US. The ambassador has and will continue to have the government's "full support," he said.

'UNVARNISHED ASSESSMENTS'

The UK government was in contact with the US on both Monday and Tuesday, he said. "We have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country," Slack told reporters.

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

....and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.....Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

In his tweets, Trump also criticised May over her handling of Brexit. "What a mess she and her representatives have created," he said.

Handling the fallout of a major diplomatic spat with Britain's most important foreign ally will be an early headache for either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, who are vying to replace Theresa May as premier and will almost certainly face questions on the matter at a televised debate later Tuesday.

"I've got a good relationship with the White House and I have no embarrassment in saying that," Johnson said in a pooled TV interview at a campaign visit in Manchester, northern England. "It's very important we have a strong relationship with our most important ally. It is, has been, will be for the foreseeable future our number one political, military, friend and partner."

LEAK PROBE

The Cabinet Office is leading a cross-government investigation into the leak of the memos, which were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper and included Darroch calling Trump's White House "uniquely dysfunctional." Hunt, the British foreign secretary, acknowledged the possibility that the leak might be the result of a hack by a hostile government.

"Of course it would be massively concerning if it was the act of a foreign, hostile state," he told The Sun newspaper. "I've seen no evidence that that's the case, but we'll look at the leak inquiry very carefully."

Hunt also distanced himself from Darroch's communications, calling them "a personal view." Trump made a state visit to the UK last month and met with May, who will step down after failing to persuade Parliament to adopt her Brexit plan.

'MISCHIEVOUS'

A Foreign Office spokesman said UK diplomats are expected to be candid in reports back home, and described the leak of Darroch's communications as "mischievous behaviour." Darroch has been in his post since January 2016.

UK ambassadorial postings can vary in length, but typically last four years, according to the Foreign Office, which declined to say when the envoy was due to leave Washington. That timing suggests Darroch might be expected to leave his assignment early in 2020. If that happens, it would mean Johnson or Hunt would have to make a decision on a replacement within a few months of taking office.

Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee announced on Tuesday that it will hold an urgent inquiry into "secure communications and the handling of classified information." Chairman Tom Tugendhat said there needs to be a strong response to a "culture of leaks" and its implications for the UK.