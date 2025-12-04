Trump appears open to production of Japan-style minicars in US

In Japan, so-called mini vehicles, with engines no larger than 660cc, account for almost 40 per cent of new car sales.

- US President Donald Trump said on Dec 3 he wants to see ultra-compact cars built and driven in the United States after seeing many in Japan during his Asia trip about a month ago.

While the details of the plan remain unclear, Mr Trump called the vehicles “really cute” and “beautiful” at a White House event, and he has asked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to “immediately approve” regulatory changes that would allow them to be manufactured.

“Honda (and) some of the Japanese companies do a beautiful job, but we’re not allowed to make them in this country,” he said. “I think you’re going to do very well with those cars. So, we’re going to approve those cars.”

He added that they are “less expensive and it really gives people a chance to have a car (or) to have a brand-new car, as opposed to a car that maybe isn’t so great.”

At the event, Mr Duffy said the US President has given him the directive to address regulations currently preventing the production of the cars. KYODO NEWS