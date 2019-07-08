Trump against South Korean economic cooperation with the North: Report

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump opposed a request by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to resume economic cooperation with North Korea at a summit on June 30, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Mr Trump showed reluctance and was reported as saying that in order to restart economic cooperation between the two sides, denuclearisation of North Korea needs to be ensured a bit more, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.

The US has refused to relax economic sanctions against North Korea. Mr Moon had previously pressed for the easing of such restrictions and sought to resume stalled inter-Korean economic projects such as a joint factory park and mountain resort.

The US had been cool to the proposal, which would provide the cash-strapped regime with a jolt of foreign currency.